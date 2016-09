Come follow in Jesus’ footsteps. The Hopkins First Christian Church will host Rally Day, Sunday, October 2. The morning speaker will be Andrew McCrea, an award-winning syndicated radio broadcaster, a nationally recognized speaker and a farmer and rancher from Maysville. He is the host of a nationally syndicated radio feature, “The American Countryside.” Worship will be at Sunday School at 9:15 am, fellowship time at 10 am and worship at 10:30. All are welcome.