The second annual Hopkins Quilt Trail Festival begins at 1 pm, Sunday, September 18 at the Hopkins City Park.

Bill and Roger from the Palace will provide musical entertainment. There are 77 barn quilts to see and hayride tours will be available. The North Nodaway junior class is hosting a food stand to accompany several craft and merchandise vendors. Chairs and blankets are recommended for those attending.

The barn quilt trail is a project of Hopkins Community Betterment and Sandi Lawson, Hopkins. Lawson plans and paints the quilts which range in size from 2×2 to 8×8 feet. The project is funded by JL Houston Company and Spalding Insurance.