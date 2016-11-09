The ordinance amending ordinance No. 385 by adopting subsection U that authorizes the City of Hopkins to impose a lien upon real property served by public sanitary sewer services for non-payment of sewer account received its third reading and was adopted at the November 7 Hopkins City Council meeting.

Judy and Don Crane, Hopkins Community Betterment, discussed a dilapidated building being given to the city.

Kelly Morrison, alderperson and acting mayor for the meeting, previously researched the matter. The property owes $844.68 for sewer and water and its back taxes are more than $2,000. To get a clear property title, the city would have to conduct a quiet title search, costing at least $2,500. Tearing down and removing debris from the site would cost at least $2,500.

Morrison estimated the city would spend $10,000 on the property. Council members estimated there are several more commercial and residential buildings in the same situation.

Allan Thompson, alderperson, discussed the property at 205 North First Street. He is trying to broker a sale to a new owner and asked the council to halve the $1,874.93 sewer and water bill.

After discussion, the council tabled the situation until the December 5 meeting when Thompson will have more information.

On the delinquent sewer and water accounts list, 14 individuals and 19 properties are still in arrears.