West Nodaway ag teacher Nicki Honan was awarded the highest FFA degree this fall.

Honan received her Honorary American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention on October 21 in Indianapolis, IN.

Honan completed a rigorous application process for the award. She answered essays about her community service, teaching curriculum, how she develops and revises lessons, West Nodaway FFA chapter activities and more.

Honan was one of six Missouri residents to receive the degree, the largest number in one year to date.

“I’m really excited. It is the highest award you can receive from the national organization,” Honan said. “They recognize your hard work. It is nice to get that recognition.”