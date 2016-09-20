Helen T. Bivans, 86, Plano, TX, died Friday, August 12, 2016, at her home in Plano, TX.

She was born May 16, 1930, in Maryville, to Boyd and Goldie Tudder. She graduated from the Rochester School of Practical Nursing, now part of the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences in 1952.

Interment will be 11 am Saturday, September 24 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.