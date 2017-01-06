Health inspector finds food stored in chemical closets

Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found food stored in chemical closets, refrigeration condensation dripping on uncovered vegetables and gasoline stored in food establishments during routine inspections in December.

Junction T, 19534 US Highway 71, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection December 2.

Critical: Slice of pizza in display case being held at 125 degrees, should be held at 135 degrees or more.

Non-critical: Frost build up in reach-in ice cream cooler, sandwich cooler missing thermometer and probe food thermometer unavailable to check food temperatures.

Burlington Jct. Grocery, 119 West Main, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection December 2.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Frost build up in ice cream freezer, restroom floors, walls and ceiling in disrepair and hand sink out of paper towels.

Wilson’s Grocery, 124 Highway 148, Hopkins, low priority

Routine inspection December 5.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Frost build up in reach-in freezers, onion skins and packaging debris underneath shelving display, hole in bathroom wall and dusty shelves, boxes and canned items.

Rick’s Country Shoppe, 301 South First Street, Hopkins, low priority

Routine inspection December 5.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Frost build up in reach-in freezer and unable to provide probe food thermometer.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection December 6.

Critical: Uncovered employee drinking cups in food prep area, Canadian bacon stacked too high in cold holding container and therefore out of temperature, employee took phone order then made pizza without washing hands, quat-ammonium sanitizer too strong, above 400 ppm, and several dead insects behind Coke cooler in entryway.

Non-critical: Office chair near box-folding table in disrepair, back cushion held with duct tape, digital thermometer stored on pizza prep table not accurate, shelving area with empty pizza boxes soiled with crumbs and debris, microwave in employee break area soiled inside with food debris, plastic Domino’s cups stored on floor near back door, three-bay sink faucet leaking, pineapple and olive pieces in hand sink drain, two employees working with neither having obtained food safety training.

Follow up inspection December 14.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Microwave tray in employee area soiled and employees working without food safety training.

Hy-Vee Meat and Bakery, 1217 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection December 7.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Meat department: two boxes of cream cheese stored on floor in walk-in cooler, hose wand in disrepair and wrapped with tape, seafood display thermometer not working and hand sink metering device not working correctly. Bakery: box of bananas stored on floor, debris on cabinet shelves behind cake decorating area, electrical outlet missing cover and top of dishwasher, including floor and adjacent wall, excessively soiled.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection December 13.

Critical: Table-top mounted can opener cutting blade soiled, refrigeration condensation dripping on uncovered vegetables in walk-in cooler, butterfly shrimp held too cool on buffet at 105 degrees and a can of gasoline stored in back room.

Non-critical: Ice machine in drink station had ice scoop stored in ice, bowls stored in dry storage bins used for dispensing product, unlabeled dry storage bins, dry noodles stored in chemical closet, uncovered shrimp in walk-in freezer, uncovered food items stored in walk-in cooler, ice cream in cardboard containers stored on floor in walk-in freezer, hand sink adjacent to prep table soap and paper towel dispenser empty, employee restroom missing soap, hand sink near ice machine in kitchen soap dispenser in disrepair, area behind small station hand sink needs re-caulking, kitchen ice machine drain dripping/leaking into stainless steel pan and soiled microwave in kitchen.

Follow up inspection December 21.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Break Time, 1517 East First Street, low priority

Routine inspection December 15.

Critical: Debris on soda machine ice chute and cold sandwiches being held too warm, 45 degrees, in open-air cooler.

Non-critical: Frost build up in reach-in ice cream freezer, probe food thermometer unavailable, light shields missing on some bulbs in back room and mechanical ventilation in men’s restroom in disrepair.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection December 16.

Critical: Four-quart plastic container cracked, warmer tray with 12 hamburger patties being held too low at 124 degrees and atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet with shut-off downstream. Valves should not be attached downstream.

Non-critical: Case of split-top buns stored on floor in back room, frost build up in burger freezer and oven bottom rack soiled with crumbs.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, high priority

Routine inspection December 19.

Critical: None observed

Non-critical: Debris in bottom of pizza prep table.

The Stable, 424 Fourth Street, Barnard, low priority

Routine inspection December 21.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Condensation dripping on beer boxes in walk-in cooler.

Applebee’s, 2819 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection December 27.

Critical: Soda dispensing gun behind bar soiled with slime.

Non-critical: Frost build up on walk-in freezer door and debris/crumbs in bottom of upright reach-in freezer adjacent to prep area.

KFC, 1622 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection December 28.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Uncovered tray of chicken in walk-in cooler, cracked counter top behind lobby soda dispenser, drain hose from ice machine in lobby dripping, three-bay sink faucet dripping, ventilation fan near drive through window with dusty and dirty blades.