September 17 begins the national celebration of Constitution Week.

The Nodaway Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has obtained a proclamation from Jason McDowell, Maryville mayor, for citizens to observe Constitution Week. The proclamation is on display at the Maryville Public Library, with a copy of the constitution and several books about it and its founders. Bookmarks with the preamble to the constitution, the American’s Creed and US symbols have been given to eighth grade students at St. Gregory’s and Maryville Middle Schools.

The aims of the celebration are:

• To emphasize citizens’ responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution, preserving it for posterity.

• To inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s heritage.

• To encourage the study of events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

The Constitution by itself cannot guarantee liberty. A nation’s people can remain free only by being responsible citizens who are willing to learn about the rights of each arm of government and require that each is accountable for its own function. Constitution Week is the perfect opportunity to read and study this document which is the safeguard of American liberties. DAR encourages all citizens to take time this week to do so.

The United States of America functions as a republic under the Constitution. The idea that men had the inalienable right as individuals to be free and live their lives under their own governance, was the impetus of the American Revolution for which so many people gave their lives. Today, the Constitution stands as an icon of freedom for people around the world.

The tradition of celebrating Constitution Week began in 1956.

The Nodaway Chapter’s DAR Constitution Week chairperson is Johanne Fairchild with regent Jesse Smith.