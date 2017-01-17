Hawk Road Flyers hold chili lunch fly-in at airport

The Hawk Road Flyers will hold a Chili Fly-in from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, January 21 in the Terminal Building at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, Maryville. The event is to celebrate the reopening of the airport.

There will be prizes for oldest, newest, biggest, smallest airplanes, best paint job and farthest traveled. Free will donations will be accepted for the chili. If cross-winds are above 20 knots the fall back date is Saturday, January 28. For information, contact Doug Medsker at 816.261.6261.