During a ceremony held November 25, Dr. Kanti and Kokila Havaldar were recognized for their gift of $25,000 to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation.

The Havaldars’ gift will support current and future facility plans. Plaques will be placed at the entrances of the St. Clare Room on the medical/surgical floor of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital to honor their gift.

“Through their meaningful support, the Havaldars are helping to shape the future of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital,” Mike Baumgartner, executive director of the St. Francis Hospital Foundation and president of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, said. “This gift comes at a time where expansion of our facilities and service lines is critical to our success.”

Dr. Havaldar has dedicated 40 years of service in internal medicine to St. Francis and the Maryville community. When he arrived in Maryville in 1976, he was one of seven doctors serving the entire community. He worked with inpatients, outpatients and emergency room patients.

“When I came to visit Maryville, I met with the doctors, looked at the numbers, and realized they needed me here and that I would have a lot of work,” Havaldar said. “Because of my internal medicine specialty, I was able to see and serve many patients in the community.”

Havaldar and Kokila raised two children in Maryville. Sanjay Havaldar and Abha Havaldar are gastroenterologists in Springfield and St. Joseph, respectively. Kokila served as an office manager from 1985 to 2005 and became an active member of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, serving two terms as president.

Havaldar is currently serving his third generation of patients in Maryville.

“This community is where I grew up and it’s my home,” Havaldar said. “This is a way for us to give back to the community for ongoing improvements to patient care.”