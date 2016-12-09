By Jacki Wood

After another deep postseason run last year, which ended at sectionals with a loss to Mound City, the Jefferson girls basketball team returns mostly intact.

The Eagles lost two seniors to graduation, Jessie Henry, leading scorer and rebounder, and Vanessa Holtman.

“We will need some players to step up to make up for that production,” Tyler Pedersen, ninth-year head coach, said. “We will need to see some girls step up on the offensive side of the ball so we can have a balanced scoring attack.”

Last year’s team went 26-3 overall and 7-0 in the PVC, placing first in the PVI and North Platte Tournament and 2nd in the Stanberry Tournament.

Pedersen sees South Nodaway, Mound City, Maryville and Rock Port as the team’s toughest opponents.

Top returning players include Kelsi McQuinn, Sarah Chor and Kayla Schmitz. Others returners are Mikayla Mattson, Stephanie Chor, Josie Deen, Kellie Palmer, Vanessa Pappert, Ashley Riley, Kiera Greer and Amber White.

Pedersen said he’s excited to see how the seniors will lead the team throughout the season.

“I would expect our upperclassmen to bring an intensity and focus level to every game that would be hard to match,” he said. “We have a great group of hardworking girls who are a lot of fun to coach.”

The Eagles began the season by defeating Maryville, 56-18, and then took first at the Albany Tournament.