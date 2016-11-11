In competition with 20 other schools, Maryville High student Hannah Townsend earned first place in informative speaking at the Rockhurst Invitational, October 20-21.

After winning first place at Blue Springs the week before, Townsend again dominated the final round, placing 1, 1, 2 with three judges. Her speech is about the Stockholm Syndrome and features details of the Jaycee Dugard kidnapping case and the psychological impact of victims and their captors.

Townsend, Emily Gascoigne and Natalie Mason also advanced to the semifinal round of oral interpretation, placing within the top 12.

Frederic Goudge and Mason competed in duo interpretation and Goudge also competed in dramatic interpretation.

“Everyone did a great job and received impressive ballots. The competition was intense, but we always find good improvement ideas for the next tournament,” Trudy Kinman, speech coach, said.