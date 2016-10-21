Jared and Holly Holmes, Fillmore, announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Jo, born on Monday, September 19, 2016, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She weighed seven pounds and seven ounces and joins brother, Jarrett, eight, and sisters, Jaclyn, seven, and Heather, three.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Glenda Long, Skidmore.

Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Robin Holmes, Graham.

Maternal great-grandparents are Don and Margaret Cordell and Don Long, all of Maryville, and the late Marcella Long.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jim and Pat Dougherty, Savannah, and the late Harold and Evonne Holmes.