Missouri Governor Jay Nixon visited SSM Health St. Francis, Maryville, to congratulate Nodaway County, the City of Maryville, Northwest Missouri State University, the Maryville R-II School District and St. Francis for being awarded two education projects. He is shown with children from St. Francis Preschool. The school will use a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to construct a 15,817 square foot early learning and Head Start center. Nixon also awarded Work Ready Community certification to Nodaway County.