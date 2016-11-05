On October 28, Eric Greitens, Republican Missouri gubernatorial candidate, returned to Maryville for the third time bringing his political message to residents. Urging attendees to spread his message, Greitens spoke about his background, campaign and plans for the state. He described himself as a former Navy Seal, small business owner and conservative outsider.

Congressman Sam Graves spoke on Greitens behalf and prompted the crowd to vote on November 8. Also speaking at the town hall forum were Republican incumbents, State Senator Dan Hegeman, State Representative Allen Andrews, Nodaway County Commissioners Bob Westfall and Bill Walker and Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice. Past state representatives Rex Barnett and Mike Thomson were in the audience.

