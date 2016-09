The third annual Pars for Polio fundraiser saw 18 golfers tee off at the Maryville Country Club on September 22. The event, sponsored by the Maryville Rotary Club, raised $550 to help eradicate polio.

Players were front: Sue Dorrel, Casey Dupree, Mike Herring, Harvey Mills, Wes Rockwood, JR Kurz, Natalie Bade and Curtis Behrend. Back: Rich Pearson, Terry Dorrel, Jeff Zeller, Carrol Hess, Mark Thomson, Mark Hendrix, Jim Blackford, Andy Peterson, Brandon Stanley and Nate Davis.