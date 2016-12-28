Since 1982, the best high school football players in the nation have been selected annually by USA Today. This player production map, based on the past five years of All-USA players, indicates a strong regional concentration in the Deep South. When it comes to recruiting, the rich get richer, and the Power Five conferences account for 92 percent of all signed players. They are led by the Southeastern Conference with 45 percent; Big Ten, 16 percent; Pac-12, 15 percent; ACC, 12 percent; and the Big 12, five percent. The four teams in this year’s college football playoff account for 25 percent of these players.

