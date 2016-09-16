The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision, formerly Division 1A, consists of 128 teams that have been known as Major College through the years. This player production map, based on where the players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the Deep South. This area forms the core or footprint of the SEC, that is the Southeastern Conference, which has produced eight of the past 10 national champions. Only 15 states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00.