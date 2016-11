This past weekend the Northwest Bearcat Volleyball team dropped a couple of tough road matches. They are still ranked #21, with a record of 21-4, in the latest top 25 poll. The Midwest dominates the rankings. Four teams from Minnesota are in the top six, led by Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota-Duluth. Five teams from the MIAA Conference are in the top 25 with Nebraska-Kearney at #3.