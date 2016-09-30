During the Maryville City Council meeting September 28, former Mayor Keith Walburn spoke against several items in the proposed budget.

Walburn advised the council not to terminate the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport airport manager position. He stated that there is great potential liability at the multi-million facility and urged the council to re-evaluate. Proper maintenance of aircraft, which he felt the current manager provides, is necessary for the safety of individuals.

Walburn also suggested the council look into using current resources, and re-instate the original plans, to build the public safety facility instead of purchasing new land. He suggested expanding the fire department into the current building space and then building on the property’s parking lot. He also reminded the council that the city owns the vacant lot across the street to the east. He stated that the current building is built with the same steel infrastructure as a newly constructed building.

The council approved the addition of an alternative community service program for municipal court violators per Judge John Baker’s request. Individuals sentenced to community service, including service on public streets, highways, public grounds or service to charitable, religious and educational organizations, will be supervised by Maryville Public Safety officers. The defendant would not be compensated for work done in the program.

Due to software complications, the assessed evaluation used at the August tax levy hearing contained inaccurate new construction values. When the updated information was reported to the State Auditor’s office, it resulted in a higher tax levy in two funds. The general fund increased to 35.56¢ and the library fund increased to 16.07¢. The total tax levy is now $1.0538. The updated new construction value increased by $36,650. With the updated and correct information, both funds will receive an approximate increase of $132.

Other items of business included:

•The council voted to approve a 5K Reindeer Run, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Maryville, from 9 to 11 am, December 17. The entry fee will be a donation to Toys for Tots.

•Meyer Auto Center was approved to hold a grand opening celebration and car show from 11 am to 2 pm, October 8. The 200 block of North Market Street, excluding intersections, will be closed for the event.

•The council voted to award the New Nodaway Humane Society $60,000 for its 2016-2017 animal control contract. In addition, the city will provide in-kind services including vehicle repairs, snow removal, mowing and a water/sewer fee waiver, totaling an estimated $12,000 per year.

•The 2016 budget has been amended to reflect an increase in revenue and TIF fund expenses.

•Nodaway County Economic Development was awarded $62,000 for business recruitment and company expansion assistance.

•The city council renewed the supervised work release program agreement with the Missouri Department of Corrections. The program allows six offenders to perform ground maintenance from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday. The city pays each offender $7.50 per day.

•Mozingo Sanitation, Maryville, was awarded a three-year contract, with an annual fee of $6,239.28, for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park trash removal services.

•The council renewed a $714,456 five year contract with People Service Inc., Omaha, NE, to run the daily operations of the water/sewer treatment plants and perform all routine operation and maintenance. The new contract will also include the mowing and maintenance of the East Lift Station.