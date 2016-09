Firefighter squads from Maryville, Barnard, Parnell and Worth County came together September 19 for their annual grill-out and waterfight on the east side of Maryville’s square. Maryville’s junior firefighter scouts Hunter Johnson, Ashton Coulter, Cole Daniel, Tobin Cordell battled against Wyatt Walker, Kaitlin Hulette and Sam Ferguson. The team who pushed the barrel to the end of the chain was declared the winners.