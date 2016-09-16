A crowd gathered September 12 for a surprise birthday party honoring Faye Smith at the Tri-City Friendship Center in Maitland. Smith, who turned 103 on September 4, is Maitland’s oldest citizen.

Her husband, Orel, was a school superintendent for many years and the couple had one son, Stephen, who lives in Washington. Smith lived next door to the school and said she enjoyed watching the children and interacting with them.

To honor her, Nodaway-Holt student council officers presented Smith with a birthday banner signed by high school and elementary students.

“She loves to visit and she is a really great friend,” Lois Derr said.