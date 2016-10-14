By Christina Rice

St. Gregory’s has seen a positive impact in the school’s atmosphere since implementing the Falcon Faith Family program, a program designed to build relationships among students in different grades.

Administrators and staff wanted to foster healthy student relationships, build community and give students a sense of belonging. Thus began faith families.

Each faith family consists of a group of students from preschool to eighth grade and is led by one of the school’s 13 student ambassadors. Student ambassadors applied for their leadership roles and create and lead team-building activities during each family time.

“It is helping our kids connect at all grade levels, building community,” Principal Susan Martin said.

Families begin their meeting time with a prayer, giving older students the chance to model prayer to younger students. Group members share celebrations and recite the school’s motto: do the right thing, treat people right, live like Jesus. Student ambassadors plan activities focusing on building the kind of character that Christ exhibited. Groups will also complete Advent and Lent activities throughout the seasons and occasionally sit together during school mass.

“It is fostering leadership in our older students and it helps the younger students not to be nervous or scared at school. It’s a chance to meet kids in other classes that they wouldn’t normally meet,” Jamie Casteel, third grade teacher, said. “My kids are pumped about being with the older kids.”

