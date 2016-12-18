Extremely low temperatures across northwest Missouri are affecting treatment of roadways. The Missouri Department of Transportation warns that while many roadways look clear, there may be patches of ice where the treatment has not had a chance to work. Conditions will be more treacherous on hilly and curvy roads. Black ice is still an issue in many areas and will continue to be until temperatures rise to a level where the applied treatments are effective.

“Crews have been working around the clock,” MoDOT Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Marty Liles said, “but the ice and snow can’t melt without the help of Mother Nature.”

If you must travel, please use proper winter safety precautions. MoDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when driving even if roads appear to be clear.

To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ . The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, for your own safety, please remain in your vehicle and call for assistance.