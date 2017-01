Everett Morin

George Everett Morin, 90, Ravenwood, died Friday, January 13, 2017, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

A graveside service will held 2 pm, Tuesday, January 17 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Nodaway Education Foundation, 126 South High Avenue, Ravenwood, MO 64479.

