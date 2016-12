The annual Elks Hoop Shoot was December 11 at St. Gregory’s gym. First place winners in each age division were, front: Jaden Atkins, Ravenwood; Emma Tipton, North Andrew; Drew Dack, Ravenwood; Elias Alarcon, Worth County; and Adam Patton, St. Gregory’s. Not pictured, Madison Lillard, North Andrew. Second place winners were, back: Paige Hanson, Nodaway Holt; Maggie Collins, Jefferson; Taylor Sanders, Worth County; Jonah Long, Horace Mann; Brandon McQueen, Jefferson; and Cooper Simmons, North Andrew. The winners will advance to the district competition in Cameron on January 7, 2017.

