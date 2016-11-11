The Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) Board approved a business application during its November 3 meeting.

Houston Polytank, Hopkins, applied for the EEZ tax abatement. It’s adding 10,000 square feet of manufacturing space to its current facility. Polytank will hire two additional employees with potential for hiring three more upon expansion completion.

The EEZ tax abatement program applies only to new, real property, building or land costs. It does not apply to equipment or personal property and is based on new, not established, value.

The board also approved the addition of three NAICS codes to be added to the Nodaway County code list. They are: NAICS code 518, data processing, NAICS code 56142, call centers, and NAICS code 56111, office administrative services.

After board approval, the codes must be approved by the County Commission office as well as each municipality in Nodaway County. Once official, businesses that fall under the approved codes will be eligible to apply for the EEZ tax abatement. Hydroponics and aquaponics codes, which the board approved in last month’s meeting, are also on the docket for county approval.

Nodaway County Economic Developer Josh McKim said he has no plans to add more codes at this time.