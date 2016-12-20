Edward Rolland Barcus, 85, Maryville, formerly of Clearmont, died Saturday, December 17, 2016, at the VA Hospital in Kansas City.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 20 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. Military rites were conducted at the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont.

