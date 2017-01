Ed Walker

Charles Edward “Ed” Walker, 80, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Autumn House, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 14 at Autumn House Community Room, with a flag presentation ceremony following the close of the service.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.