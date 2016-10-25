Donald “Don” Merrigan, 87, Maryville, died Friday, October 21, 2016, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born March 3, 1929, in Guilford, to Patrick “Pat” and Irene McLaughlin Merrigan. He graduated from high school in Stanberry.

Funeral services were Monday, October 24 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, with Father Martin DeMeulenaere officiating. Burial was at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Military services at graveside were provided by Missouri Military Honors and Tri-C American Legion Post #464.

Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice and the Parkinson’s Association.

