Deluxe Corporation Foundation, Maryville, recently made its annual contributions to area non-profit programs.

Deluxe committee members Charla Wiederholt, Nichole Lance, Curtis Martin, Shirley Heideman and Deb DeMott present a $5,000 check to Lynette Harbin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County director.

Deluxe also contributed $7,500 to Junior Achievement of Middle America Inc., St. Joseph.