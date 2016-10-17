By Kathryn Rice

Melissa Day, 46, Graham, went for an annual mammogram on March 28, 2016.

“There’s a lot of cancer in my family which is why I kept up with my yearly exams,” Day said. “However, this cancer was not genetic,” she said about the 1.5 centimeter invasive ductile carcinoma. “The doctors in Kansas City, where I had the surgery, said that it was a very lucky find because it was so small.”

She praised Teresa Davison, Megan Auffert and Sarah Thompson of the mammography department at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, saying they are “wonderful.” She said they took the time to explain to her what was going on during the mammograms, ultrasound and biopsy performed to obtain the diagnosis.

Day’s treatment consisted of a lumpectomy in May and 30 radiation treatments which she finished on July 21. She had a six-month checkup the first week of October and was pronounced cancer-free.

“I did the 3-D mammogram,” she said. “The doctors stressed that I use this since I have been diagnosed.”

Day is on a daily hormone blocking pill, Tamoxifen.

“I can’t stress this enough,” she said. “Do the monthly exams yourself and get your yearly mammograms. I don’t know where I’d be if I hadn’t gone in that day.”

Day had no symptoms before the cancer was found.

“It was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, tell my children that I had cancer,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I have two beautiful children to live for. I had wonderful support and prayers from my husband, family, friends and community.”