Maryville Public Safety Officer Ian Myers connects with kindergarten students Will Snyders, Caelum Holthaus, Grace Dinsdale and Hayden Lager during a DARE lesson at St. Gregory’s on October 6. Myers recently completed DARE training in Jefferson City to become a certified instructor. He was presented the Top Overall Student award for his performance. The course included sessions on teaching techniques, student engagement and making lessons age appropriate. “I am very excited about this opportunity and I jumped at the chance,” Myers said.