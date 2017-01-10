Danny Estes

Danny R. Estes, 69, Skidmore, died Monday, January 9, 2017, at his home near Skidmore.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am, Friday, January 13 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. Cremation will follow the Mass. Parish and family rosary will be at 6 pm, Thursday, January 12 at St. Gregory’s. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm. Inurnment will be later in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Dr. Phillip Low’s Neuroscience Research Lab Mayo Clinic.

Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

