Cub Scout Pack 75 members, Trevan Lager, son of Victoria and Kent Lager, Westley Snead, son of Lori and James Snead, Wyatt Garner, son of Kenneth and Tracy Garner, and Ian Stephenson, son of Brian and Keri Stephenson, invite you to their Cub Scout chili supper, from 5 to 8 pm, Friday, December 9 in the basement of the Maryville United Methodist Church.