The Clarinda Cowboy Church Band will be part of the Fall Festival Roundup at Burlington Jct. on Saturday, October 15.

Sponsored by the Hoof & Horn Saddle Club, events begin at 3 pm and continue into the evening.

The SW IA Draft Horse and Mule Association competition starts at 3 pm, followed by a Dutch Oven Cookoff, kids’ games, wagon rides and lots of food and fun. Cowboy Church begins at 6 pm.