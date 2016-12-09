By Jacki Wood

After going 3-21 in 2015-16, the Northeast Nodaway boys basketball team hopes to build on what Head Coach Vance Proffitt began implementing in his first year with the team last season.

“I am excited to see this team build off of the chemistry we started last year and see these guys get some wins and build that confidence that it takes to build a winner year in and out,” Proffitt said.

“We will have a team atmosphere that will be fun to watch and we will continue to grow as a team and get better as the year goes.”

The team returns nine lettermen from last year’s team and lost just one senior to graduation, Max Giesken, who Proffitt said was a lot of the team’s offense and a great defender.

“We have to improve our scoring from last year,” he said.

Returning lettermen are seniors Rowdy West, Andrew Freemyer and Dalton Auffert, juniors Dylan Mildfeldt, Brayden Welch and Eli Scroggie, and sophomores Chet Spire, Spencer Weir and Dylan Vore.

Freemyer averaged six points and six rebounds last year, Mildfeldt averaged six points and four assists and West averaged six points and two steals.

Proffitt said the Bluejays’ toughest opponents will be found in the new 275 Conference.

Northeast Nodaway started the season with a home opener win over Albany and then won the consolation bracket at the Platte Valley Invitational.