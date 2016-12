The Annual Compassion Drive will be from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday, December 19, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. This community outreach program will have care packages of personal care items available for individuals or families who are without a job or struggling during this time of year.

There are a limited number of the bags. For more information, contact Samantha Raasch at 660.215.0461.