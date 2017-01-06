Plans are underway to replace the bridge on US Route 136 over the East Fork of the Little Tarkio Creek near the Nodaway County line.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold two community briefings on Tuesday, January 17. The first will be from 4 to 5 pm at the Tarkio R-1 School. The second will be from 6 to 7 pm at the West Nodaway R-1 School in Burlington Jct.

Designers and engineers from MoDOT will be on hand at both locations to discuss the construction plans for the new bridge and gather public input. The public may choose to attend either session.

These are open-house style meetings; no formal presentation will be made. The public is invited and encouraged to offer comments at any time during either meeting. Participants will also have the opportunity to document their comments and sign up to be included on project updates via email.

The bridge over the East Fork of the Little Tarkio Creek is in Atchison County, but very near the Nodaway County line. Built in 1929 and carrying approximately 1,200 cars per day the bridge has exceeded its intended lifespan. Most of the state’s 10,376 bridges were designed and built to last 50 years. The bridge will be closed during its replacement. The project is currently scheduled to go out for bid in June 2017.

For more information about this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit modot.org.