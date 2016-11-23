The Community Hospital-Fairfax opened their clinic in Burlington Jct., holding an open house November 21. The clinic will be officially open for business Wednesday, November 23. Staff members of the clinic are front: Dr. Dustin Carpenter, director of Clinic Operations David Fast; middle: LPN Tami Lansdown, Clinic Billing Cordinator Chris Sticken; back: Family Nurse Practitioner Becky Heits and Receptionist Bailey Hughes.

Herb Snodderley puts the finishing touches on the wheelchair accessible ramp right before open house.