Nodaway County Commissioners approved a new payroll and time sheet program for all county employees during their November 16 meeting.

Beginning the middle of January, employees will log their hours on a website via a Tyler Technologies program called Incode. The online program will give employees the convenience of on-demand access to their payroll information while decreasing the work load for human resources personnel. As forms are completed, they will be approved by a supervisor and sent to Nodaway County Clerk Karen Leader for processing.

According to Nodaway County Treasure/Collector Marilyn Jenkins, users will be able to view current and past payroll records, W2s, insurance information, company memos and vacation and sick leave. Participants will also be able to request sick and vacation time on the website without contacting Leader.

The site is fully secured and files are backed up to a company in Texas.

Because the new program takes more payroll processing time, the payroll period has changed. It now begins Sunday at midnight and ends Saturday at midnight. The payroll period will continue to be two weeks and employees will still be paid on Fridays.

Commissioners also discussed restructuring vacation time which is currently accrued by hour. The commissioners would like to assign vacation time based on years of experience. Commissioners also considered disbursing all vacation time at the beginning of each year and letting employees manage it. No action was taken on the matter.