Coffee and Cups will be from noon to 2 pm, Thursday and Friday, December 8-9, in the JW Jones Student Union, Northwest. Handmade cups and mugs and coffee and hot chocolate can be purchased with 50 percent of the proceeds to benefit The Ministry Center Food Pantry.

The Northwest Clay Club art sale is from noon to 6 pm, Friday, December 9, and 10 am to 3 pm, Saturday, December 10 on the top floor of the JW Jones Student Union.