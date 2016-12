Clara Eleanor Bragg, 99, Maryville, died Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Maryville Living Center.

Funeral services are at 10 am Friday, December 16 at Price Funeral Home Chapel, Maryville, with burial to follow at the National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.