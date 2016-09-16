Maryville Church of the Nazarene members recently gathered to fill 60 care crisis kits. They were front: Kyana Scott, Emmalyn Scott, Ben Houtchens, Tavean Scott, Isabelle Auffert, Linda Pitzenberger; middle: Sharon McIntyre, Shauna Scott, Ina Mae Sportsman, Becky Houtchens, Jenevieve Talbot, Bev Eckstein, Rhonda Trillo, coordinator, Joyce Bird, Joyce Ward; and back: Richard Bird, Jim Ward, Leon McIntyre, Gene Auten and Cole Bird.

The kits included items such as shampoo, a towel, toothbrush and toothpaste. The bags will be sent to the Kansas City Rescue Relief Center for distribution during a disaster.