By Jacki Wood

Our fourth stop on the 2016 Christmas Tour takes us to Omaha, NE, where you can find plenty of sights and sounds of the season.

Christmas at Union Station



A yearly tradition in Omaha, Christmas at Union Station features the area’s largest indoor Christmas tree, holiday concerts, Santa and more festive family fun at The Durham Museum.

The Ethnic Trees Exhibit showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate Christmas and is open until December 31.

The Holiday Concert Series is held from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays, 1 to 3 pm on Sundays and 5 to 8 pm on Tuesdays. Local entertainers, school musicians and choirs perform music under the glow of The Durham’s Christmas tree.

Family Night with Santa will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, December 20, and includes holiday crafts, a live performance and a visit with Santa and his reindeer.

Admission into the museum is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors 62+, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those two and under.

The Durham Museum is located at 801 South 10th Street in Omaha.

For more information, call 402.444.5071 or visit durhammuseum.org.

Holiday Lights Festival



The annual Holiday Lights Festival showcases downtown Omaha with 40 blocks of dazzling lights and family-friendly activities.

Sounds of the Season showcases local choral groups from youth to professional performers at several outdoor locations throughout the Gene Leahy Mall and the Old Market.

The Conagra Brands Ice Skating Rink is also part of the festival and is open through January 2. Hours are 1 to 10 pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 1 pm to midnight, Friday and Saturday. It is located at 10th and Capitol Avenue and admission is $5 which includes skate rental; kids five and under are free.

For more information, call 402.345.5401 or visit holidaylightsfestival.org.

Holiday Poinsettia Show



Thousands of poinsettias in 25 different varieties fill the floral display hall at Lauritzen Gardens during the annual Holiday Poinsettia Show. A 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree stands at the center surrounded by model garden trains which travel around miniature Omaha-area landmarks.

The show is open from 9 am to 5 pm daily through January 4 except Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission to Lauritzen Gardens is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for members and those under age six.

It is located at 100 Bancroft Street, Omaha.

For more information, call 402.346.4002 or visit lauritzengardens.org.

Gingerbread Festival



The annual Gingerbread Festival will be held at the Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters with a “Christmas Memories” theme. The gingerbread house display is free and open daily from 10 am to 8 pm through December 31.

The Mormon Trail Center is located at 3215 State Street, Omaha.

For more information, call 402.453.9372 or visit Facebook.com/GingerbreadFestival.

Santa’s Magic



An interactive program featuring the Snow Queen, Holly the Elf and Santa Claus, Santa’s Magic at the Omaha Children’s Museum includes music, lights, one-on-one time with Santa.

The program is held multiple times daily and is included with museum admission but requires a ticket due to limited seating.

Museum admission is $12 for adults and children, $11 for age 60+ and free for children ages two and younger.

OCM is open from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, and 1 to 5 pm on Sunday. It is located at 500 South 20th Street.

For more information, call 402.342.6164 or visit ocm.org.

Holidays at the Zoo



Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosts Holiday Happenings at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 17, with holiday characters who dive into the shark tunnel. In addition, Zoo residents will receive special gifts throughout the day.

Also at the zoo, Supper with Santa will be held from 6 to 8 pm on December 15 to 18. Enjoy dinner, cookie decorating, craft stations, story time, exploring Scott Aquarium and pictures with Santa. Reservations are required for this event.

Henry Doorly is open from 10 am to 4 pm daily except Christmas Day.

Winter admission is $14.95 for adults, $13.95 for seniors ages 65+ and military adults, $9.95 for children ages 3-11, $8.95 for military children, and free for children ages two and under.

For more information, call 402.738.2038 or visit omahazoo.com.