By Jacki Wood

The second stop on our Christmas Tour 2016 helps us remember the true meaning of the season.

There are several live nativities, productions and displays within driving distance from Nodaway County that tell the story of Jesus’ birth.



Journey to Judea

An interactive Christmas experience with a cast of nearly 100 people, live animals, narration and music, Journey to Judea allows visitors to walk through the events that lead to theSavior’s birth.

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved online in advance.

Journey to Judea will be held from 6 to 9 pm, Thursday, December 1; 5 to 9 pm, Friday, December 2; 4 to 9 pm, Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

The event is held at Countryside Baptist Church, 14150 West 175th Street, in Overland Park, KS.

To learn more, call 913.592.3270 or visit journeytojudea.com.



Bethlehem Revisited

Bethlehem Revisited brings to life the “good news of great joy” during a live nativity guided walking tour near Manhattan, KS.

The tour includes scenes from the life of Christ and interaction with prophets proclaiming his coming.

This year’s event will be held December 2, 3 and 4 at Keats Park, five miles northwest of Manhattan.

Admission is free but tickets should be obtained prior to the event.

To learn more, call 785.776.0424 or visit gracebchurch.org/ministry/bethlehem-revisited.



Nativity Puppet Show

Messner Puppets will present its annual Nativity Puppet Show this December at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Kansas City.

A cast of 40 puppeteers bring seven-foot-tall Biblical character puppets to life with live musical and choral accompaniment.

Showtimes are 7 pm, Friday, December 2; 2 pm and 5 pm, Saturday, December 3; and 3 pm, Sunday, December 4.

Tickets are $11 for children and $16 for adults. Discounts are available for groups.

The Cathedral is located at 415 West 13th Street in Kansas City.

To learn more, call 816.235.6222 or visit mesnerpuppets.org.



Olathe Nativity Display

The 9th annual “Jesus the Savior is Born” Community Nativity Display returns to Olathe, KS.

View hundreds of creches, or nativities, from around the world while also enjoying an orchestra and choir celebration, Christmas devotional, live nativity and a performer’s corner.

The event is free and will be held from 6 to 9 pm, Friday, December 2, 4 to 9 pm, Saturday, December 3, and 4 to 8 pm, Sunday, December 4, at the Olathe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15915 West 143rd Street, Olathe, KS.

For more information, call 913.220.3271 or visit Facebook.com/OlatheNativity.

Child of Hope

The Störling Dance Theater and The Culture House bring to life the Nativity story through dance and music in “Child of Hope.”

This annual Christmas production hits the stage at 7 pm on Friday, December 2 and at 2 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Tickets are $25 and $10 for those five and under.

“Child of Hope” returns to the White Theater, 5801 West 115th Street, Leawood, KS.

To learn more, call 913.393.3141 or visit Facebook.com/StorlingDanceTheater.

Drive-Thru Living Nativity

The 7th annual Drive-Thru Living Nativity gives guests the opportunity to join Mary and Joseph on their journey to Bethlehem in the comfort of their own vehicles.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 pm, December 9 to 11, at Lone Jack Baptist Church, 202 South Bynum Road, in Lone Jack.

Admission is free; hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies will also be provided.

For more information, call 816.697.2464 or visit lonejackbaptist.org.

Editor’s note: Next week’s Christmas tour will feature fun at tree farms.

Save

Save