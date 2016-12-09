By Jacki Wood

The third stop on our Christmas Tour 2016 takes us to several tree farms within driving distance of Nodaway County.

It’s not too late if you haven’t picked up a tree yet. Or if you have, these tree farms offer other fun activities, seasonal food items and unique Christmas gifts.

Fulk Farms

Fulk Farms is a six-generation family-owned farming operation which started selling Christmas trees in 1992.

They offer you-choose/you-cut in Scotch and White Pine varieties and precut in Black Hills Spruce and Blue Spruce and Balsam, Douglas and Fraser Fir. Tree shaking and saws are provided.

In addition, there are Christmas wreaths, boughs, garlands and decorations for sale.

Don’t miss the winter hay rides, complimentary coffee and hot cocoa and a gift shop.

Hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Tuesday through Friday, and closed on Monday. The last day of the season will be December 23.

Fulk Farms is located at 23400 Highway 92 in Platte City.

For more information, call 816.225.8809 or visit fulkfarms.com and find them on Facebook.

Christmas Ranch Tree Farm

Northwest of Excelsior Springs, Christmas Ranch Tree Farm provides you-choose/you-cut and precut Christmas trees as well as living Christmas trees to plant later, wreaths, boughs and garlands.

You-choose/you-cut varieties include Norway, Blue and Colorado Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, Eastern White, Red, Scotch and White Pine. Precut comes in Balsam and Fraser Fir.

They also offer trees bagged, tied and baled, tree shaking, saws and fun with winter wagon rides.

Christmas Ranch is open from 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It is located at 24818 NE 148th Street, Excelsior Springs.

For more information, call 816.630.5086 or visit christmasranchtrees.com and find them on Facebook.

Jingle Bell Trees

Just east of Lathrop, Jingle Bells Trees sells a variety of trees and other holiday items.

Their you-choose/you-cut White, Belgian Scotch and French Scotch Pine are available from 6-25 feet tall with saws available for your convenience as well as complimentary tree shaking, netting and twine to tie the tree onto your car. They also have precut Fraser Firs.

Holiday wreaths, grave blankets, table-top decorations and ornaments are hand-crafted from fresh, live greenery.

A free storybook or coloring book, candy and a jingle bell is given to each child who visits. In addition, family sleigh rides are also available upon request and visitors can take photos in the sleigh or covered wagon.

Jingle Bell Trees is open from 10 am to 5 pm on weekends throughout December or by appointment during the week.

It is located at 7821 SE 240th Street, Lathrop.

For more information, call 816.740.3732 or find them on Facebook.

Reindeer Lane

Reindeer Lane offers a country Christmas experience near Smithville Lake with complimentary hot chocolate and freshly popped popcorn, hay rides to and from the fields and pictures with Santa.

They feature French Blue, Belgium and Lake Superior Blue Scotch Pine, Eastern White pine and pre-cut Fraser Fir trees with tree shaking, drilling and bailing all provided.

Pecan candies, tree stands, wreaths and other Christmas-related items are also for sale.

Hours are 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reindeer Lane is located at 19401 Fightmaster, Trimble.

For more information, call 816.803.5853 or visit reindeerlane.biz and find them on Facebook.