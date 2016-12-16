The following events will be held this week in Nodaway County:
December 16
Complimentary hot cocoa bar, 9 am to 4 pm, Oak Pointe Assisted Living, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville.
Jefferson NHS decorating American Legion, 2:30 pm, Conception Jct.
Horace Mann winter break begins at 3:15 pm.
Maryville Middle School winter band concert, 6 pm, MHS PAC.
Christmas is Coming, Nodaway Chorale Christmas concert, 7:30 pm, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.
December 17
Toys for Tots Reindeer Run, check-in at 8:30 am, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. Event starts at 9 am in the west parking lot. Registration fee is a toy valued at $10 or more for a child age 1-14. Toys will be donated to Toys for Tots of Nodaway County.
Hopkins Community Club will host Santa at 2 pm at the Hopkins Community Building. There will be merchant drawings and crafts for children.
Santa visit, 2 pm, Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. Sponsored by the Tri-C Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion
December 18
While the World Slept, Christmas choir event, 8:15 and 10:45 am, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
Advent services, 10 am, Christian Church, Barnard.
Advent services, 10:30 am, Christmas program, 6 pm, Bethany Christian Church, Barnard.
Advent sermon series, 10:30 am, Living Hope Church, Maryville.
“Impawsible Pals,” children’s Christmas show, 2 and 5 pm, Studio Theater, Ron Houston Performing Arts Center, Northwest campus. Performed by the Kappa Sigma Cast of Alpha Psi Omega honorary theatre fraternity. Tickets are $3 or two canned goods. Children ages two and under are free.
FFA ice skating and Christmas parties, 3:30 pm, South Nodaway.
Candlelight service, 6 pm, Church of the Nazarene, Maryville.
Fellowship supper, 6 pm, Christmas candlelight service, 7 pm, Temple Baptist Church, Maryville.
Dave Melton Family Singers Christmas concert, 6:30 pm, Christian Church, Ravenwood.
December 19
Maryville Middle School, winter music concert, 6 pm, MHS PAC.
West Nodaway Christmas parties, K-5, 9 am, Pre-K, 10:30 am, Christmas skating party, 10 am to 2:45 pm.
December 20
Jefferson’s “wear Christmas attire” parade, 8:30 am, school gym.
West Nodaway early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.
St. Gregory’s School Christmas caroling at Nodaway Nursing Home, 1:20 pm.
Christmas parties, Pre-K-6, 2:15 pm, South Nodaway.
December 21
St. Gregory’s School Mass with Falcon Faith Families, 8 am, Christmas dance to follow; early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.
Jefferson early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.
Nodaway-Holt Elementary Christmas activities, morning; early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 1 pm.
South Nodaway early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 1 pm; MASC Christmas caroling and movie night, 5 pm.
Live nativity, 6:30 to 8 pm, Ace Hardware parking lot, South Main Street, Maryville, presented by Laura Street Baptist Church, through Friday, December 23.
December 22
Eugene Field Elementary early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.
Northeast Nodaway Elementary Christmas parties, morning; early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:35 pm.
Blue Christmas service, 7 pm, Burlington Jct. Christian Church.
December 23
Christmas candlelight service, 6:30 pm, First Baptist Church, Maryville.
