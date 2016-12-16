The following events will be held this week in Nodaway County:

December 16

Complimentary hot cocoa bar, 9 am to 4 pm, Oak Pointe Assisted Living, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville.

Jefferson NHS decorating American Legion, 2:30 pm, Conception Jct.

Horace Mann winter break begins at 3:15 pm.

Maryville Middle School winter band concert, 6 pm, MHS PAC.

Christmas is Coming, Nodaway Chorale Christmas concert, 7:30 pm, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

December 17

Toys for Tots Reindeer Run, check-in at 8:30 am, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. Event starts at 9 am in the west parking lot. Registration fee is a toy valued at $10 or more for a child age 1-14. Toys will be donated to Toys for Tots of Nodaway County.

Hopkins Community Club will host Santa at 2 pm at the Hopkins Community Building. There will be merchant drawings and crafts for children.

Santa visit, 2 pm, Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. Sponsored by the Tri-C Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion

December 18

While the World Slept, Christmas choir event, 8:15 and 10:45 am, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Advent services, 10 am, Christian Church, Barnard.

Advent services, 10:30 am, Christmas program, 6 pm, Bethany Christian Church, Barnard.

Advent sermon series, 10:30 am, Living Hope Church, Maryville.

“Impawsible Pals,” children’s Christmas show, 2 and 5 pm, Studio Theater, Ron Houston Performing Arts Center, Northwest campus. Performed by the Kappa Sigma Cast of Alpha Psi Omega honorary theatre fraternity. Tickets are $3 or two canned goods. Children ages two and under are free.

FFA ice skating and Christmas parties, 3:30 pm, South Nodaway.

Candlelight service, 6 pm, Church of the Nazarene, Maryville.

Fellowship supper, 6 pm, Christmas candlelight service, 7 pm, Temple Baptist Church, Maryville.

Dave Melton Family Singers Christmas concert, 6:30 pm, Christian Church, Ravenwood.

December 19

Maryville Middle School, winter music concert, 6 pm, MHS PAC.

West Nodaway Christmas parties, K-5, 9 am, Pre-K, 10:30 am, Christmas skating party, 10 am to 2:45 pm.

December 20

Jefferson’s “wear Christmas attire” parade, 8:30 am, school gym.

West Nodaway early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.

St. Gregory’s School Christmas caroling at Nodaway Nursing Home, 1:20 pm.

Christmas parties, Pre-K-6, 2:15 pm, South Nodaway.

December 21

St. Gregory’s School Mass with Falcon Faith Families, 8 am, Christmas dance to follow; early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.

Jefferson early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.

Nodaway-Holt Elementary Christmas activities, morning; early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 1 pm.

South Nodaway early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 1 pm; MASC Christmas caroling and movie night, 5 pm.

Live nativity, 6:30 to 8 pm, Ace Hardware parking lot, South Main Street, Maryville, presented by Laura Street Baptist Church, through Friday, December 23.

December 22

Eugene Field Elementary early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:30 pm.

Northeast Nodaway Elementary Christmas parties, morning; early dismissal for Christmas vacation, 12:35 pm.

Blue Christmas service, 7 pm, Burlington Jct. Christian Church.

December 23

Christmas candlelight service, 6:30 pm, First Baptist Church, Maryville.