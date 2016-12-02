The following events will be held this week in Nodaway County:

December 2

Jefferson’s Books and Bears collection, now through December 14. Elementary students will collect new books and stuffed toys for children at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, and Northwest Medical Center, Albany. Monetary donations welcome.

Today’s Civic Women continue collection for Toys for Tots of Nodaway County. Distribution will be from 4 to 6 pm, Monday, December 12 at the Nodaway County Administration Building, 403 North Market Street, Maryville.

Annual Chamber Christmas Parade with lighted entries, 6:30 pm, from Second to Seventh Streets on North Main Street, ending at Franklin Park. Sponsors include Maryville Parks and Recreation, Girl Scouts and Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization. Santa will appear at Franklin Park after the parade along with games and activities.

West Nodaway middle school Winter Wonderland Dance, 7 to 10 pm, in the elementary gym.

December 3

Santa’s Workshop, 9 to 11 am, at Teen Beat, Conception.

Coffee shop and bake sale fundraiser from 9 am to 3 pm at the Nodaway County Museum.

December 4

Elmo Christian Church Mission Sunday, 8 am. Missionary from Deal School to speak.

Christian Church, Barnard, Advent service, 10 am.

First Christian Church, Maryville, chancel choir Christmas Cantata, 10 am.

Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, Advent service, 10:30 am.

Living Hope Church, Maryville, Advent service, 10:30 am.

North Nodaway’s Pasta for Presents, 11 am to 1 pm, Hopkins Community Building, Hopkins.

St. Gregory’s Holiday Fun Fest, noon to 4 pm.

Jefferson National Honor Society card party, 2 to 4 pm, in the gym.

First United Methodist Church, Maryville, Candles and Carols, 6 pm. Cherub choir will sing. After service, church members will go caroling around Maryville followed by refreshments in the gathering space.

Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, children’s musical, 7 pm.

December 5

St. Gregory’s School Advent service with Falcon Faith Families, 7:50 to 8:20 am.

December 6

West Nodaway formal Christmas lunch for elementary students, 11 am.

Eugene Field Elementary second grade music concert, 6 pm, at MHS PAC.

December 7

St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Holy Day Eve mass, 5 pm.

West Nodaway Night of the Winter Arts including art displays, MS choir, fifth-grade band, 6-12 band and vocal soloists, 6 pm.

Maryville Host Lions will have its annual family Christmas dinner at the Maryville Country Club, 6 pm. Santa is rumored to be appearing.

South Nodaway Elementary Christmas program, 7 pm.

December 8

St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, 8 am and 7 pm.

West Nodaway School Christmas caroling, K-5, 12:30 to 2:50 pm, and PAT Christmas gathering, 6:30 to 7 pm.

December 9

Yuletide Feaste, an elegant royal banquet with performances by the Madraliers, Recorder Consort and Royale Brass Quintet, will be at 6:30 pm in the Union Ballroom, JW Jones Student Union, Northwest. Tickets may be purchased for $29.75 in the Olive Deluce Fine Arts Building, Room 101.