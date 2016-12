The following events will be held this week in Nodaway County:

December 23

Christmas candlelight service, 6:30 pm, First Baptist Church, Maryville.

December 24

Christmas Eve services, 3 pm, 5 pm and 11 pm, First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Children’s program, 3:45 pm; Children’s mass, 4 pm; Christmas Eve mass, 6 pm; Christmas vigil mass, 10 pm; St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

Children’s mass, 5 pm, St. Joseph’s Catholic, Parnell.

Christmas Eve service in conjunction with Parnell UMC, 5 pm, United Methodist Church, Ravenwood.

Christmas Eve service, 5:30 pm, United Methodist Church, Hopkins.

Christmas Eve service, 5:30 pm, Christian Church, Pickering.

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5:30 pm, Christian Church, Ravenwood.

Christmas Eve service, 6 to 7 pm, The Bridge, Maryville.

Christmas Eve service, 6 pm, United Methodist Church, Wilcox.

Christmas Eve service, 6:30 pm, United Methodist Church, Barnard.

Christmas Eve service, 7 pm, Christian Church, Burlington Jct.

Christmas Eve services, 7 and 11 pm, First Christian Church, Maryville.

Christmas Eve sermon in carols, 7 pm, First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

Christmas Eve service, 7 pm, Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville.

Christmas Eve service, 7 pm, Laura Street Baptist, Maryville.

Christmas Eve mass, 8 pm, Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

Christmas Eve mass, midnight, Conception Abbey, Conception.

December 25

Congregational singing of holiday songs and the Christmas story from Luke, 8 am, Christian Church, Elmo.

Christmas mass, 8 am, St. Joseph’s Catholic, Parnell.

Christmas services, 8:15 and 10:45 am, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Christmas mass, 9 am, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

Christmas service, 10 am, Christian Church, Barnard. No Sunday school.

Christmas mass, 10 am, St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Christmas service, 10 am, Union Church, Graham.

Christmas service, 10 am, Sunday school; 11 am, prayer service; Community of Christ, Guilford.

Christmas service, 10 am, First Christian Church, Maryville.

Christmas service, 10 am, First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Christmas service, 10 am, Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville.

Advent service, 10:30 am, Bethany Christian Church, Barnard.

Christmas service, 10:30 am, The Bridge, Maryville.

Christmas service, 10:30 am, First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

Christmas service, 10:30 am, fellowship lunch to follow, West Union Primitive Baptist Church, Orrsburg.

Christmas service in conjunction with Ravenwood UMC, 10:30 am, United Methodist Church, Parnell.

Christmas service, 10:45 am, Church of the Nazarene, Maryville.

Christmas service, 10:45 am, First Baptist Church, Maryville.

Christmas service, 11 am, Temple Baptist Church, Maryville.

“It’s a Real Christmas” free-will offering dinner from 11 am to 1 pm, Nodaway County Senior Center. Delivery starts at 10:30 am. To be included, contact Amie at the Senior Center, 660.562.3999, by Friday, December 23. Volunteers also need to contact Amie. Volunteers may donate desserts from 7 am to 3 pm, December 23, or from 7 to 10 am, December 25. Donations may be mailed to: It’s a Real Christmas, care of BWM, PO Box 453, Maryville, MO 64468.

December 31

Holy Day vigil mass, 5 pm, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

January 1, 2017

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, 8 and 10:30 am, no 5 pm mass, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.