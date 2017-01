Chili supper is at AL Post 464

The Sons of the American Legion is hosting a chili and vegetable soup supper from 3 to 8 pm, Saturday, January 21, at the American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. Adults are $7; children six to 12 are $5; and five and under are free. Inclement weather date is 10 am to 2 pm, Sunday, January 22.

Proceeds will be used for scholarships, programs such as Boys/Girls State, and the support of local veterans.